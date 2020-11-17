Olga Fernandez was installed on the Board of Directors of the Sonoma County Regional Parks Foundation this past summer. She was appointed by County Supervisor James Gore and will represent Supervisorial District 4 that includes Healdsburg, Windsor, Geyserville and Cloverdale.
Fernandez is co-owner of the Guerrero Fernandez Winery in Windsor. She is also on the Board of Directors of the Sonoma County Family YMCA. Fernandez is an avid runner and enjoys the outdoors, especially the county parks, according to a press release from the county.
The Parks Foundation is a nonprofit organization that raises funds, fosters partnerships and advocates on behalf of Sonoma County Regional Parks including Foothill, Shiloh, Riverfront, and Healdsburg Veterans Memorial Beach.
