Fast food—On Jan. 29, owner Will Seppi and celebrants shared a laugh with Windsor’s Mayor Dominic Foppoli at the ribbon cutting for Costeaux on the Go at the Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport..  Costeaux On The Go offers a selection of baked goods, savory items, coffee and more. The grab and go program features a variety of demi-sandwiches, salads and deviled eggs, along with other items including deep dish quiche, breakfast croissants and eclairs. Costeaux on the Go is located next to the STS main terminal at 2266 Airport Blvd, Santa Rosa, and is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Photos Windsor Chamber of Commerce 

