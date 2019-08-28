Animal Outing—On Aug. 24 Tractor Supply in Windsor hosted the inaugural Out Here With Animals, an event that featured snacks, adoptable animals, pointers on care and feeding of animals and raffle prizes. Windsor’s own Green Dog Rescue was on hand with canine companions looking for their person, and Forgotten Felines also had adorable furry friends available. VIPVetCare and Purina both had representatives on site and Lytton Springs 4-H had bake sale items available for purchase. Tractor Supply had a raffle for various items and offered sales on chicks as part of their Chick Days. Photos Heather Bailey

