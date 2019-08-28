Animal Outing—On Aug. 24 Tractor Supply in Windsor hosted the inaugural Out Here With Animals, an event that featured snacks, adoptable animals, pointers on care and feeding of animals and raffle prizes. Windsor’s own Green Dog Rescue was on hand with canine companions looking for their person, and Forgotten Felines also had adorable furry friends available. VIPVetCare and Purina both had representatives on site and Lytton Springs 4-H had bake sale items available for purchase. Tractor Supply had a raffle for various items and offered sales on chicks as part of their Chick Days. Photos Heather Bailey
Windsor Times Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This Week's e-Edition
The newest e-edition comes out on Thursday.
SPECIAL SECTIONS
Trending Now
Articles
- Stearn takes the helm at Mattie Washburn
- Roadway blaze along Hwy. 101
- Sonoma Ready Day prepares community for disasters
- Couple’s farm donates its harvest
- Windsor players exit junior golf tournament, looks forward to 2020
- Statewide bond sales coming this fall
- Streets to Creeks campaign seeks to prevent Russian River watershed pollution
- Green Dog of the Week Jett! (And Friends)
- Windsor Community Calendar, Aug. 22 - 29, 2019
- PG&E missing contact information for about 150,000 customers in the north bay
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Featured Businesses
Fukutomi Company Limited, Hong Kong
Santa Rosa Branch
Currently Open
Windsor School
Currently Open
Oakland Branch
Currently Open
Windsor, CA
Currently Open
Offices in Santa Rosa and Petaluma
Currently Open
Sonoma county
Currently Open
16280 Main St, Guerneville, CA 95446
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.