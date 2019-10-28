Sonoma West Publishers visited various areas in north Sonoma County at around noon on Oct. 28. The mandatory evacuation is still in place and not open to the general public.
Smoke was thick in Windsor and in Santa Rosa as firefighters worked to develop strong lines around the fire in anticipation of the heavy winds expected to return on Oct. 29
Chalk Hill Road experienced a lot of activity over the weekend, as the fire began to spread to the area. While the area had heavy burn damage, many of the structures were saved and crews were still on scene in some areas working to protect homes.
One unnamed Mark West resident stayed with his house during the evacuations, refusing to leave. He said he initially lost his house in the 2017 fires, and finished the rebuild on his new house in January.
Determined to not lose it again, he had his house staged with 5,000 gallon water tanks. He admitted that he wouldn't be able to fight the fire itself, but hoped that the tanks would allow him to douse any spot embers that appear.
Smoke was clearer in Healdsburg, and minor wind damage was visible in downtown. The Fitch Mountain area looked to be in good shape, as did north Healdsburg within city limits.
As much of the north county area is still under mandatory evacuation, military police are staged on freeway exits, checking credentials with aid from regional police.
