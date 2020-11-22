In a statement on its Facebook page, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s department announced the capture of two subjects stealing packages and other items throughout the county.
According to the statement, at about 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 21, an eagle-eyed Windsor resident observed a subject stealing packages from homes in the southwest area of the town of Windsor. The caller gave dispatchers a description of the vehicle and its two occupants.
Windsor deputies responded to the area and located the vehicle, a red minivan. The vehicle failed to pull over for deputies and a vehicle pursuit ensued, reaching speeds of up to 80 miles per hour. The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle collided with a tree at the junction of Shiloh Road and Windsor Road.
The driver of the vehicle was detained without incident; however, the passenger of the vehicle ran from the crash, but was detained after a short foot pursuit.
Deputies then determined the vehicle had been reported stolen, although the suspects had switched the license plates. Additionally, the inside of the vehicle was filled with approximately 12 stolen packages from various Santa Rosa and Windsor addresses, as well as stolen tools.
Neither subject was identified in the statement from police. According to that statement, the identity of the driver is still being ascertained, and the passenger is a 25-year-old Santa Rosa resident who is on parole for burglary, and who has been arrested no less than seven times in 2020 alone.
Windsor deputies are in the process of returning the stolen property to its rightful owners.
“We appreciate the community for helping us catch these suspects,” concluded the statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.