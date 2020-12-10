Council seat vacancy, growth report and new fire district impact fees up for discussion
At the Dec. 16 meeting of the Windsor Town Council a heavy docket of weighty issues awaits the council members.
The council will first receive an informational presentation on the Marin Sonoma Bike Share Pilot Program. The program provides rentable e-bikes in and around SMART train stations.
There will be a public hearing on adopting new impact fees for the fire district. According to the agenda, the town’s last comprehensive analysis of development impact fees, including fire impact fees, occurred in 2017. On March 1, 2017, the town council adopted a resolution establishing new fire impact fees, which have been adjusted each year for inflation.
On Oct. 20, 2020, the Sonoma County Fire District Board of Directors adopted a resolution formally requesting that the Windsor town council adopt and implement a new fire impact fee program on behalf of the district. The purpose of the fee is to fund the one- time cost of expanding the district’s facilities, apparatus and equipment needed to maintain its current level of service as new development occurs.
According to the agenda, the proposed fire impact fees are assessed based on the square footage of the new development. On average, the proposed residential fire impact fees are 129% to 150% more than the current residential fees. The proposed non-residential fees are nearly 600% more than the current non- residential fees.
The regular calendar will consist of further discussion and possible decision regarding filling Dominic Foppoli’s vacated at-large council seat, establishing radar-enforceable speed limits and the council receiving the residential growth report.
At the previous meeting, the council was unable to come to a consensus on whether to call for a special election or appoint someone to the vacant seat. They asked for additional information from staff, so town staff will present information related to the financial impacts of paying for a special election and additional information on how neighboring jurisdictions have filled vacant council seats. Staff will also be providing an update on the application process.
There are four street segments being proposed to have radar enforceable speed limits: Arata and Hembree Lane, Conde and Oakfield Lane, Shiloh Road east of Old Redwood Highway, and Hembree Lane between Shiloh Road and Old Redwood Highway.
The final item of the night will be the annual residential growth report. The town’s Growth Control Ordinance requires that a report on residential development activity be prepared annually, and a report on infrastructure and services capacity be prepared every five years. This report addresses residential development activity for the 2020 calendar year.
According to the report, in 2020, 22 building permits were issued for construction of new residential units, down from the 85 permits that were issued in 2019. Fifteen of the permits were for new single-family homes and seven were for new accessory dwelling units.
Of the 22 permits issued, 17 residential units were finaled for occupancy, the majority of which are located in the Victoria Oaks subdivision. This number is up from the single unit that was finaled in 2019, and also up from the three units finaled during calendar year 2018.
The estimated population increase resulting from the 17 new residential units coming “on-line” in 2020 is projected to be approximately 51, based on the US Census estimate of 2.98 persons per household. However, The California Department of Finance (DOF) estimates that the town’s population decreased from 28,596 in January 2019 to 28,248 in January 2020. This represents a decrease of 348 people or -1.2%, which is below the targeted 1.5% population growth rate of 425 people.
Members of the public can participate in the meeting by visiting:
https://zoom.us/j/98087836062 or by dialing 877-853-5247 and
Enter Webinar ID: 980 8783 6062
The meeting will be live streamed at:
https://www.townofwindsor.com/721/Agendas-Minutes-Videos
The meeting can also be viewed on Comcast Channel 27
and AT&T U-verse Channel 99.
To provide public comment submit them via email to the council by 4 p.m. on the day of the meeting: towncouncil@townofwindsor.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.