Teacher Appreciation — On May 8, families from Brooks Middle School in Windsor put on a teacher appreciation parade for teachers and staff. Teachers and staff sat outside the front of the school socially distancing and wearing masks while families drove by in decorated cars, with signs, balloons and streamers, all expressing that they missed their school and teachers. Participants honked and waived and called out to their favorite teachers, and were joined in the parade and noise making by the Windsor Police Department and the Windsor branch of the Sonoma County Fire District. The parade was split by grade, with the third grade starting at 1:30 p.m., fourth grade at 2 p.m. and fifth grade at 2:30 p.m.
