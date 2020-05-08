Teacher Appreciation — On May 8, families from Brooks Middle School in Windsor put on a teacher appreciation parade for teachers and staff. Teachers and staff sat outside the front of the school socially distancing and wearing masks while families drove by in decorated cars, with signs, balloons and streamers, all expressing that they missed their school and teachers. Participants honked and waived and called out to their favorite teachers, and were joined in the parade and noise making by the Windsor Police Department and the Windsor branch of the Sonoma County Fire District. The parade was split by grade, with the third grade starting at 1:30 p.m., fourth grade at 2 p.m. and fifth grade at 2:30 p.m. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.