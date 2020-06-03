Enough—On June 1 and 2, protesters gathered on the Town Green between 3 and 6 p.m. to demand equity and action in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man, at the hands of white police officers. While social media posts and activity in Santa Rosa prompted some local fears, the group that gathered on the Green was peaceful and supportive, chanting and inciting passing cars to honk in support. Mayor Dominic Foppoli, vice mayor Esther Lemus and councilmember Deb Fudge joined with protestors to show their support and solidarity. Photos Heather Bailey and Lorene Romero
