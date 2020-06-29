According to a statement from the California Highway Patrol (CHP), at 10:38 p.m. on June 27, officers responded to northbound Highway 101, south of the Arata Lane exit in Windsor for reports of a person laying in the roadway.
Officers arrived on scene, along with Bell’s Ambulance crews, located a deceased male in the right lane. On the right shoulder was a BMW, stopped with the engine running and passenger side door open.
According to the CHP preliminary investigation, the male was in the vehicle going northbound Highway 101. For unknown reasons at this time, the BMW stopped on the right shoulder and he exited. A Subaru Outback approached his location traveling northbound in the fast lane. The Subaru then collided with the male pedestrian causing fatal injuries.
After the collision, the Subaru pulled to the right shoulder and waited for emergency personnel. The driver of the Subaru was cooperative with the investigation and was determined not to be under the influence, according to the CHP. If there are any witnesses to the incident or if there is anyone with information about this crash, please call the Santa Rosa CHP office at 707-588-1400.
