At approximately 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31 a small grass fire erupted in an empty field along Old Redwood Highway, just east of the terminus of Starr Road. The field sits between AAction Rents and McLea’s Tire, though neither business suffered damage as a result of the blaze.
Multiple fire trucks were on the scene quickly, and the fire, which burned all the way to the southbound lanes of Highway 101, was extinguished by around 4 p.m. The total acreage burned was approximately 1.5 acres.
