On Halloween the town of Windsor put on a Trick or Treat Trail at Keiser Park. Families made reservations ahead of time for socially-distance time slots throughout the day and local businesses and entities offered pandemic conscious treat delivery as the families strolled through the park.
Photo Gallery: Trail of treats
- Photos Heather Bailey
