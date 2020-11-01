On Oct. 30 Windsor Middle School became the spooky backdrop for a Trunk or Treat put on by WMS and Chicano Truckin’.The line of cars snaked all the way down Brooks and Foothill Roads, backing up traffic as families excited for the opportunity to have some festive fun lined up for their trip through the parking lot. Families stayed in their cars, as members of Chicano Truckin’ and the staff of WMS delivered socially-distanced treats through the windows. The event was free, but donations were accepted and the event raised over $1,000 for future programs at WMS.

