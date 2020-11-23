In a statement released through its blog, Russian River Brewing Company (RRBC) has announced it will not be having its regular festivities surrounding the limited release of its world-famous Pliny the Younger beer.
“Like most major beer releases and other special events during this COVID-era, we are hitting the pause button on our annual 2021 Pliny the Younger release. While we are sad to miss seeing our loyal friends and fans from around the world, it has become clear that it will not be safe for us to gather again by February 2021. Furthermore, neither of our pubs have been allowed to reopen for indoor dining since we closed in March 2020 due to the unrelenting spread of the highly contagious coronavirus,” said the statement.
It goes on to describe how they are attempting to prepare their brewpubs for some form of limited outdoor dining once winter sets in, but that they expect it to be a challenging if not impossible proposition.
“But, we simply cannot go a whole year without making at least some Pliny the Younger,” the statement continued. “Our signature 510ml bottles will be available for sale as part of a mixed case for a limited time on our website for direct shipping to consumers within the state of California.”
Owners Vinnie and Natalie are planning to host a couple of virtual tastings via Facebook live in lieu of the normal in-person events. Because of the uncertainty of the wholesale market in the COVID pandemic the only draft produced will be distributed in very limited quantities to a handful of accounts.
“With many of our accounts still (or potentially soon to be) shut down likely well into February, wholesale distribution will be unknown until the very last minute. But we fully expect to be back in business and better than ever in 2022,” the statement said.
Pliny the Younger 510ml bottles will be for sale on the website for a limited time. While the final date is not decided, it will be around the end of January. However, shipping is only possible within the state of California for cost, compliance and legal reasons.
“In an effort to recreate a true RRBC tasting experience, each mixed case will include four bottles of Younger plus two each of a few other fun RRBC beers. Bottles will neither be available at our brewpubs nor released for wholesale distribution. Each bottle will be marked “NOT FOR RESALE” to discourage illegal reselling. 2021 will be only the second time we are bottling Younger and a first for shipping direct to consumer. If you see bottles some where they should not be, please let us know,” said the statement.
Wholesale distribution of Pliny the Younger will look very different this year. How many kegs created will be a last-minute decision based on the current COVID-19 situation in California, Oregon, Colorado and Pennsylvania, according to RRBC.
“Draft accounts who receive a keg of Younger will be asked to refrain from hosting events, thus avoiding throngs of thirsty customers unsafely gathering at their bars and restaurants. Accounts will be asked to simply tap the beer and serve it on-premise. Growler fills or other takeout containers will not be allowed. Like all things in 2020, this situation is fluid and subject to change at a moment’s notice,” the statement concluded.
Pliny the Younger is a Triple IPA, meaning that it is higher in alcohol and has tons of hops. Though the ABV usually finishes at about 10.25%. It was brewed for the first time in 2005 as a winter seasonal release, building upon their already-known Pliny the Elder recipe.
The beer is named after Pliny the Younger, the nephew and adopted son of Pliny the Elder. He was a lawyer and an author in Ancient Rome and witnessed the eruption of Mt. Vesuvius in 79 A.D., which took the life of his uncle while trying to save others. Pliny the Younger lived from 61 AD to 112 AD. He wrote many letters which survive today and have great historical value.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.