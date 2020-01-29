Fundraiser—The Windsor Museum and Historical Society is hosting its 11th annual Polenta Dinner, on Feb. 29. This year’s dinner marks the second time Chef Randy Apel will be creating a culinary masterpiece for attendees.
The dinner includes everything you might imagine beginning with a champagne reception at 6 p.m. followed by dinner beginning at 7 p.m. The silent auction also begins at 6 p.m. and the giant raffle begins shortly after dinner is served. Windsor High School AVID students will be on hand to ensure the guests are well taken care of.
The Historical Society is an all-volunteer organization dedicated to the collection, preservation and sharing of Windsor history. The museum grounds and Hembree House Museum were placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2018.
The dinner takes place at the Windsor Community Center, 901 Adele Dr. in Windsor. Tickets are $30 and are available at the museum on Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or by writing to the Windsor Museum & Historical Society at PO Box 1544, Windsor, 95492. For further information, call 707-838-4563
-Submitted by Stephen Lehmann, President, Windsor Museum & Historical Society
