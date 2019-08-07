MONDAY, JULY 29
12:08 a.m. Disturbance (party) at Billington Lane and Cornell Street.
1:12 a.m. Traffic stop at Los Amigos Road and Arata Lane. Reprimand and release.
1:27 a.m. Disturbance at Brooks Road South and Edgewood Place.
1:35 a.m. Auto burglary report at Glen Miller Drive and Brooks Road South.
7:29 a.m. Homeless related incident at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive.
10:25 a.m. Homeless related incident at Brickway Boulevard and Aviation Boulevard.
10:49 a.m. Homeless related incident at Conde Lane and Shiloh Road.
12:44 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Hembree Lane. Reprimand and release.
1:06 p.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Edgewood Place.
2:14 p.m. Drunk in public at Windsor River Road, Conde Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
1:33 p.m. Probation search at Wild Oak Drive and Windsor Avenue.
4:46 p.m. Vandalism at Private Road G and Private Road F.
5:15 p.m. Burglary at Old Redwood Highway and 3rd Street.
6:11 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
6:41 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
7:18 p.m. Reckless driving at Old Redwood Highway and 3rd Street.
11:13 p.m. Traffic stop at Reiman Lane and Windsor Road. Reprimand and release.
TUESDAY, JULY 30
12:25 a.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane. Reprimand and release.
7:57 a.m. Auto burglary at Conde Lane and Denbeste Court.
11:27 a.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Summer Rain Drive and Foxwood Drive.
12:48 p.m. Reckless driving at Conde Lane and Oakfield Lane.
1:18 p.m. Non-injury traffic accident at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
3:16 p.m. Fraud report at Starr Road and Colleen Drive.
3:20 p.m. Disturbance at Alden Court and Curry Court.
4:28 p.m. Vandalism at Summer Wheat Drive and Winterborn Way.
7:33 p.m. Auto burglary at Olson Farm Road and Arata Lane.
8:23 p.m. Auto burglary at Olson Farm Road and Arata Lane.
8:51 p.m. Reckless driving at Polaris Drive and Orion Drive.
9:46 p.m. Traffic stop at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive. Reprimand and release.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 31
9:38 a.m. Disturbance (verbal) at Eton Court, Eton Lane and Northampton Drive.
11:45 a.m. Public urination and defecation at Rio Ruso Drive and Chiquita Lane.
1:01 p.m. Abandoned vehicle at Baldocchi Way and Pedroncelli Drive.
2:08 p.m. Found property at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
7:49 p.m. Welfare check at 4th Street and Old Redwood Highway.
9:26 p.m. Disturbance at Brooks Road South and Edgewood Place.
9:46 p.m. DUI at Los Amigos Road and Arata Lane.
9:57 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at Brooks Road South and Edgewood Place. Arrest made.
11:19 p.m. Petty theft at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 1
10:48 a.m. Traffic stop at Evergreen Avenue, Old Redwood Highway and Arata Lane.
11:28 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road, Conde Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
12:21 p.m. Hit and run at 19th Hole Drive and Shiloh Road.
1:13 p.m. Petty theft at Tamara Way and Aaron Court.
3:53 p.m. Welfare check at Starr Road and Stellar Lane.
5:18 p.m. Petty theft at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive.
7:22 p.m. Tow request at Richardson Street and Old Redwood Highway.
7:26 p.m. Disturbance at Richardson Street and Old Redwood Highway.
7:54 p.m. Tow request at at Richardson Street and Old Redwood Highway.
7:55 p.m. Reckless driving at at Richardson Street and Old Redwood Highway.
8:01 p.m. Tow request at at Richardson Street and Old Redwood Highway.
9:14 p.m. Promiscuous shooting at Bartlett Place and Parade Garden Way.
10:21 p.m. Disturbance (noise) at Honsa Avenue and McClelland Drive.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 2
5:35 a.m. Traffic stop at Vintage Greens Drive and Trione Circle.
9:13 a.m. Stolen vehicle recovery at Eton Court, Eton Lane and Northampton Drive.
10:57 a.m. At risk missing person at Chris Street and Leona Court.
1:12 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at Windsor Road and Shiloh Road.
2:42 p.m. Traffic stop at Jane Drive and Natalie Drive. Arrest made.
2:55 p.m. Traffic stop at Northampton Drive and Hastings Place.
7:57 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Miller Lane.
8:39 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Center Drive and Hembree Lane.
8:47 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Center Drive and Hembree Lane. Arrest made.
9:08 p.m. Traffic stop at Conde Lane and Armondo Renzulo Way.
9:32 p.m. Traffic stop at Evergreen Avenue, Old Redwood Highway and Arata Lane.
9:52 p.m. Traffic stop at Conde Lane and Armondo Renzulo Way. Reprimand and release.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 3
12:54 a.m. Disturbance (party) at Marcella Lane and Graciella Drive.
8:13 a.m. Hit and run at Blasi Drive, Pollard Way and Wallace Way.
8:23 a.m. Drunk in public at Glen Miller Drive and Brooks Road South.
2:13 p.m. Traffic stop at Glen Miller Drive and Brooks Road South. Reprimand and release.
2:29 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor Palms Drive. Citation given.
2:47 p.m. Disturbance (juvenile) at Windsor Road and McClelland Drive.
5:06 p.m. Disturbance at Victory Lane and Calabazas Drive.
6:00 p.m. Suspicious person at Victory Lane and Del Roble Lane. Arrest made.
6:03 p.m. Traffic hazard at Windsor River Road, Conde Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
6:21 p.m. Reckless driving at Robbie Way and Binggeli Drive.
8:09 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Old Redwood Highway and Billington Lane.
8:41 p.m. Disturbance (music) at Shamrock Circle and Old Redwood Highway.
8:50 p.m. Traffic stop at Conde Lane and Armondo Renzulo Way. Reprimand and release.
11:25 p.m. Hit and run at Old Redwood Highway and Billington Lane.
11:40 p.m. Tow request at Shira Street and Usher Drive.
11:52 p.m. Tow request at Shira Street and Usher Drive.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 4
12:03 a.m. Disturbance (party) at Wisteria Way and Peppertree Drive.
12:35 a.m. Tow request at Shira Street and Usher Drive.
12:45 a.m. Tow request at Shira Street and Usher Drive.
1:57 a.m. Disturbance (party) at Billington Lane and Billington Court.
9:09 a.m. Animal control call at Starr Road and Springfield Court.
11:40 a.m. Man down at Brooks Road South and Edgewood Place.
1:09 p.m. DUI at Windsor River Road and Bill Beedie Way.
7:40 p.m. DUI at Windsor River Road, Conde Lane and Old Redwood Highway. Arrest made.
10:22 p.m. Traffic stop at Evergreen Avenue, Old Redwood Highway and Arata Lane. Reprimand and release.
