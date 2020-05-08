Vice mayor and family first to sign up
A trending type of documentation of life during the COVID-19 pandemic has come to Windsor. So-called “porch portraits,” are family portraits taken at the exterior of a family’s home using social distancing safety measures. In the case of Windsor, the porch portraits are being arranged with an altruistic purpose in mind. Rosa Reynoza is helping schedule the portraits and the donations garnered through them will be distributed to two local food banks.
“All money raised will get divided up between the (Windsor) Presbyterian Church food pantry and Windsor Service Alliance at the end of the month,” Reynoza said.
Reynoza got the idea from a similar project in Cloverdale.
“Marta Cruz, the councilmember from Cloverdale, was sharing photos by Yvette Wendt-Fomin, so I reached out to Yvette to see if she could come to Windsor, but she was extremely busy so I asked her for her blessing to duplicate her idea and she said yes,” she said.
The photos are being taken by Isaias Puentes. Puentes grew up in Windsor and currently lives in Larkfield. He’s been shooting professionally for about two years, and decided to get involved in the porch portraits because he feels like it’s a way to help out using his skill set.
“Right now I feel really lucky to be in the position that I am. I started a Social Media Marketing Agency (I.D. Creative Designs) with a friend and we are in the business of helping businesses,” he said. “A lot of businesses require help transitioning to more digital business right now. Seeing what we can do for the community is what moved me to get started in this project.”
Reynoza wanted to help support the organizations helping local families with food insecurity, during this time of shutdowns and layoffs.
“Our food pantries are all seeing a major increase in numbers. I want to help as much as I can,” she said. “Just recently through Windsor Wellness Partnership we connected Windsor Service Alliance with the Windsor Senior Free Ride program to help deliver foods to our local seniors. In one week we have 10 (seniors) on the list that will get food delivered to their homes.”
The first client of the new partnership was Vice Mayor Esther Lemus and her family, who posed for photos together.
“Rosa reached out to me and told me that she was organizing this new fundraiser for the local food pantries. She asked if I, along with my family, would be interested in being her first customers,” Lemus said. “I thought it was a beautiful idea and a very important cause given the impact of the pandemic on our community and families; I know that local food needs have increased exponentially. So, I didn't think twice when she invited me to participate in this project. I'm always happy and honored to support a great cause.”
The portraits are meant to be individual, and showcase the uniqueness of each family.
“Composing photos for this project, in particular, has been really fun,” Puentes said. I do my best to pull out the family's character and each individual by having them embody either who they are in the community or how they have been making use of the time at home. using props, outfits, or ‘poses.’”
“The family has the freedom of choosing their spot in front of their home. They can be as creative as they want,” said Reynoza. ”They can use props if they want. They can also take a graduation photo. Isaias, the photographer, will maintain the six feet distance requirement.”
For Lemus, the experience felt very cooperative.
“Before the photographer arrived, we really didn't know what to expect. All we knew was that we needed to get dressed and not stay in pajamas all day as is common during the shelter in place era,” Lemus said with a laugh. “When Isaias, our photographer, arrived, it was really a collaborative photography effort. He was open to our ideas and we were open to his. He suggested we bring out items that represented our day to day activities during the SIP era. A few of the shots involved me with my laptop (working from home), one daughter with her books (distance learning), my second daughter with a bowl and whisk (baking when bored) and my husband who decided to bring out the ‘Family Feud’ game to be funny due to us getting along so well. (We) really enjoying each other's company while sheltering in place. We also took a few pictures with face masks — representative of the SIP era. And of course, the more formal ‘porch’ family photos. We went along with it and had a lot of fun in the process.”
Puentes has enjoyed getting to know the families he portrays.
“I'm a people person so it's been nice to meet families in a semi-intimate setting of their front porch. Even though I have to wear a mask and keep my distance, it’s nice to get out and do what I love for a good cause,” he said.
“These are tough times,” said Lemus. “However, I enjoyed being with my family and creating another memorable moment as we continue to get through this historic pandemic together. As tough as it is, it's great to have these moments captured in photos.
“Additionally, it was great to memorialize these moments while supporting our local food pantries along with the many families who are utilizing their services, many for the first time. These are tough times, but I am confident we will get through it together,” Lemus concluded.
Donations start at $25 (though more is always appreciated), and Reynoza will schedule the appointment for the family’s porch photography session. Email or text her rosa_reynoza@yahoo.com at 707-836-6100 to schedule your own Windsor porch portrait.
