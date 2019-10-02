Standing dead fuel on two large properties in the heart of the Tubbs fire footprint are set to be removed in a unique project to improve forest and watershed health while reducing fuel loads and future fire risk. The project is funded by the CA Department of Fish and Wildlife with cost share from the Natural Resources Conservation Service, and managed by the Sonoma Resource Conservation District (RCD).
By implementing forest management prescriptions on over 160 acres, and subsequently conducting erosion reduction treatments on over 3 miles of hydrologically connected roads, the project will improve summer streamflows and prevent an estimated 3,225 cubic yards of sediment from entering Mark West Creek, home to endangered coho salmon and threatened steelhead trout.
According to a statement, the participating landowners, neighbors Lynn Garric and Karen Arroyo, have long been active and dedicated stewards of their land, conserving water, preventing erosion and fighting invasive weeds in their forest and grasslands.
“While we are still surrounded by vestiges of the Tubbs Fire wherever we look, the extent to which this land is reclaiming itself is nothing short of miraculous,” said Arroyo. “Regeneration is powerful, dramatic and somewhat magical. And while the scope of the work is enormous, it is also exciting. We have the opportunity to assess and amend, to encourage and support and to work in concert with the land itself towards its recovery.”
“While the October 2017 fires were still burning, one of the first things we did was to take stock of our existing landowner partners,” said Valerie Quinto, Executive Director of the Sonoma RCD. “How badly had their properties been impacted? What could we do to help them recover the land that they love?” The Garric and Arroyo properties were among those where the RCD found opportunities to assist.”
At the Arroyo property, the RCD helped with the emergency replacement of burned culverts, in order to maintain property access and prevent erosion into the creek. Meanwhile, Garric opened her property to her neighbors and community to learn from a professional forester brought in by the RCD to provide insight on how to read the landscape and what concerns to look out for in the months following the burn.
This work is part of the LandSmart Planning and On-the-Ground programs, through which the RCD helps landowners plan for and conduct voluntary conservation best practices. Since the October 2017 fires, the RCD has provided information and advice to hundreds of rural and agricultural landowners, and conducted fire recovery projects on over 20 properties. The RCD is currently in the process of ranking potential projects for another round of grant funding, which will fund projects that mitigate post-fire water quality impacts at 9 or more sites within the Tubbs and Nuns fire footprints. The RCD continues to seek additional grant funding to assist fire-impacted landowners with watershed recovery efforts on their land.
-Submitted by Christine Kuehn, Education and Communications Manager, Sonoma Resource Conservation District
