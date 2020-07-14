The CalFire Sonoma Lake Napa Unit along with the Northern Sonoma County Fire District and the United States Army Corp of Engineers will be conducting a controlled burn tomorrow morning, July 15, from 6 a.m. to noon at the Warm Springs Dam at Lake Sonoma.
Smoke from the burn may be visible from the direction of Lake Sonoma.
According to a press release from CalFire, the burn is part of an ongoing project conducted for the Army Corps of Engineers to maintain the structural integrity of the Warm Springs Dam. The prescribed burn works to remove vegetation and thick brush that would otherwise hinder required visual inspections of the face of the dam.
The burn is expected to be complete by noon. The Healdsburg Fire Department is asking folks to use caution if traveling in the prescribed burn area.
