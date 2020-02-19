With current Superintendent Brandon Krueger announcing his retirement at the end of this school year, the Windsor Unified School District has started the process to find his replacement.
Candidates are encouraged to send in applications by 4:30 p.m. on March 13, included a completed edjoin application, a letter describing their qualification and interest, a resume of their experience and achievements, four letters of recommendation dated within the last year, a list of five professional references and evidence of their credentials.
In the job listing for the attributes a successful applicant should posses, traits include: be open, approachable and a visible team builder who will build relationships and foster communications; have a sense of humor; be a strong, effective leaders with proven leadership and management skills; have the ability to listen, communicate and work effectively with diverse groups and involve staff and community in the educational process; possess sound financial management skills, understand processes and have a history of success with planning, management and budgeting; identify, select supervise and evaluate staff in a manner that promotes outstanding performance and high morals; effectively work with a variety of constituencies to meet the diverse needs of the district; and be committed to providing continuity of leadership.
In addition, there will be two community meetings to allow citizens to give input for the superintendent selection process. The first one is Thursday, Feb. 20 from 6:30 to 8:30pm at Cali Calmecac, and the second is Thursday, Feb. 27 from 6:30 to 8:30pm at Windsor Middle School.
After the board of trustees screens the applications, interviews will take place the weekend of April 3 through 5, with possible follow up interviews and site visits after that. The chosen candidate will start on July 1.
The district has an approximate annual budget of $46 million and a staff of 600, and serves students in grades TK through 12.
-Heather Bailey
