The Santa Rosa Public Art Program is seeking Sonoma and Marin County artists to participate in rotating art exhibitions at City Hall Council Chambers, Person Senior Wing and Steele Lane Community Center.
Applications are sought for exhibitions during the summer and fall of 2020. A variety of mediums are accepted, including painting, works on paper, sculpture, textiles, ceramics and more.
Applications are accepted on an ongoing basis, with immediate openings beginning in the summer of 2020.
Interested artists may obtain an application online at http://SRCity.org/744 or in person at Finley Community Center (2060 W. College Avenue, Santa Rosa) or Steele Lane Community Center (415 Steele Lane, Santa Rosa). For more information, contact Jessica Rasmussen, Arts Specialist at 707-543-4674 or jrasmussen@srcity.org.
-Submitted by Jessica Rasmussen, Arts Specialist, City of Santa Rosa
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.