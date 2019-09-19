Heirloom celebration—The eighth annual Heirloom Expo took place at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds on Sept. 10, 11 and 12, and it featured exhibitions of everything “pure food.” The famous giant squash tower was in residence alongside epic displays of every varietal of heirloom fruits and vegetables imaginable. There were demonstrations from fruit and seed carvers, displays from local school gardens, a dahlia show and a giant pumpkin contest, with Leonardo Urena taking home the top prize with a monster weighing in at 1,542 pounds. A full slate of guest speakers and experts from around the world gave educational lectures all three days. There was a squash labyrinth for the kids and a multitude of art projects, educational activities and fruit and vegetable tastings for kids of all ages. Photos Heather Bailey
