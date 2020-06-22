At an event on the Town Green on June 19, people came forward to share their experiences with racism in Windsor. There was an “open mic” for those who wished to speak publicly and also a table of craft supplies for those who preferred to make posters or post cards about their experiences.
The event was organized by Rosa Reynoza, a local Windsor resident.
“The event went just as I had imagined it,” said Reynoza after the event had concluded, adding that she hopes to have another similar event soon.
“I'm currently working on details with the town,” she said.
Speakers ranged from local people of color sharing their own experiences of racism, from straight-A student being told she would be getting into her first-choice college because of her ethnicity rather than her hard work, to a woman who told the story of her father being roughed up by local police at his own mailbox because he matched a racial description of a suspect.
Windsor High School principal Lamar Collins took the time to share his own experiences —good and bad — with police throughout his life. Karen Alves took time to remind the community that it is situated on Pomo land and the injustices suffered by indigenous people.
There were several Jewish speakers who outlined their own experiences with anti-Semitism, and some Caucasian speakers spoke about times when they had felt like a minority.
“I was very happy to see the wide range of sharing,” Reynoza said.
The event took place on Juneteenth, a holiday celebrating the emancipation of the slaves. The holiday originated in Texas, and specifically, it commemorates union army general Gordon Granger announcing federal orders in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, proclaiming that all slaves in Texas were free. While the event was not intended as part of Juneteenth festivities, one speaker wanted to be sure it was acknowledged.
Posters and postcards, created and hung on a clothesline set up at the pavilion, outlined experiences and feelings of participants. They supported the Black Lives Matter movement, discussed local experiences such as the subtle racism of being told that “You don’t act or speak Mexican” and how employers get around workplace discrimination laws.
Reynoza was inspired to create the event after a similar event was put on in Healdsburg by a pair of students. She believes the dialogue created, before, during and after the event is the most important thing.
“The best part about the event was the people that took the time to reach out to me to share their thought,” Reynoza said. “Some were concerned about sharing. They wondered if their story would be acceptable and another who was not happy it was happening on Juneteenth. Both interactions ended very positive with the knowledge that we can always do better when we work together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.