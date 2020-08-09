Ads part of work to upgrade the railroad tracks in preparation for passenger rail service to the town of Windsor, Sonoma Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART) contractor Stacy and Witbeck will be performing construction activities at the Pool Creek Bridge north of Shiloh Road.
Construction will include pile driving, which will produce “some noise” and may produce minor ground vibration from Aug. 13 to Aug. 26. Hours of activity will generally be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
“Safety is a top priority as we work to construct this rail extension project,” said SMART in a statement. “We ask that you please do your part by staying clear of all construction equipment and activities.”
For more information on the Windsor extension project, call 707-794-3077, email info@sonomamarintraion.org or check out www.sonomamarintrain.org/WIndsor-Extension.
