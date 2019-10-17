Program from Redwood Credit Union teaches budgeting and finance
On Oct. 14 Redwood Credit Union staff brought a money management program to the students of Windsor High School.
Juniors and seniors from the Vineyard Academy Core took part in “Bite of Reality” a program meant to help students understand the concept of budgeting and a help them start to consider careers.
Using an app the students had previously downloaded onto their phone, each student was given a “persona,” that is a list of traits about their life circumstance, including their job, a spouse (and the spouse’s job) and their child or children. From the combined monthly total of salaries, payments from student loans and health insurance were automatically deducted, and then students were directed to one of several “stations” around the gym to set up the rest of their lives.
Stations included things like transportation, housing, personal care, housing supplies, child care, entertainment and groceries, and at each station there were several levels of spending available. At the housing station for instance, choices ranged from a rented room in a shared house, all the way up a five-bedroom single family home.
When students got into trouble (by running out of money) or were alerted by the app that they a credit card payment due, students then went to the credit union station, who would process their payments and/or help their spending get back on track.
Students were required to visit every station and make a choice from it.
“You may be tempted to buy a really nice car and live in it,” said facilitator Sean Anderson. “But we are not allowing that.”
Salaries and costs were taken from a national average and weren’t necessarily reflective of local conditions. The app could also inflict surprise conditions known as “The Fickle Finger of Fate” — either windfalls or debts — on individuals, again as can happen in real life.
Redwood Credit Union has been running the local version of the nationwide program since 2013, but this year represents a significant uptick in scale, with more than 700 employees working with 3,000 students at 15 high school in Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties. The event was free to participants.
Senior Becky Bell was deemed a firefighter with a five-month-old daughter and a spouse in an “average” career. Their combined monthly income was just over $5,000 a month. She found herself struggling to cover the costs for child care and halfway through her month still had put nothing toward the cost of housing.
“I think it’s interesting learning about this, I’ve got like no money left,” Bell said. “I had to buy two cars for me and my spouse and that was really expensive with car payments and gas. I definitely think going to college is an important investment. I do need to go to college and get a good paying job so I can afford to support my family in the future.”
Cost of housing, unsurprisingly was both a surprise and an area of concern for many of the students. Interestingly, on of the biggest challenges students expressed was around child care, with one student calling out during the post-event discussion, “Why does it cost so much to have grandma take care of my kids?”
“You have to consider that by the time you guys are having kids, your own parents may still be working, so you’re going to have to supplement their income if they are going to stay home to watch your kids,” Anderson said.
“I am not living with my mother, I simply refuse,” one student was overheard fuming after her finances made individual housing not possible.
“For some of these things where you’re thinking, ‘Oh it doesn’t cost that much,’ I suggest you go home and ask your parents what they spend on these things,” Anderson said. “Ask them how much their car payment is. Ask them how much housing costs.”
“This exercise does not end today,” he continued. “This is just the first step and this learning should continue on into the future.”
Student can access surveys, tools and additional educational information and assistance at www.redwoodcu.org/biteofreality.
