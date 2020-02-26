Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin had a record setting Crab Feed on Feb. 15. The Brooks Road Club gym was packed with over 400 people attending the fundraiser. The gym was filled with local leaders, community members, volunteers and Boys & Girls Clubs staff. The event featured over 80 silent auction items, 13 live auction items, several raffles, their infamous Jell-O shots and dancing. Senator Mike McGuire was back as auctioneer. He rallied the guests to raise their paddles for the live auction and emotional Bid-4-Kids, contributing to a record net proceeds of nearly $300,000 for Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin.
