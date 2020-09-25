The U.S. National Weather Service for the San Francisco Bay Area/Monterey California (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning from 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25 through 8 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 27, for the hills surrounding Sonoma County.
“Noted warming trend starts by Saturday afternoon as offshore winds begin to develop. Offshore winds increase Saturday night into Sunday morning with Red Flag Warnings now in effect for the North and East Bay hills for critical fire weather conditions. Winds will ease on Sunday but hot and dry weather across the region. A second burst of offshore winds Sunday night into Monday morning with very warm and dry air in place. Continued unseasonably hot and dry Monday and Tuesday with only gradual cooling by midweek,” reads the warning.
Fire agencies across the county will have additional staff to prepare for the threat. Residents are urged to take the following precautions:
- Pay close attention to the weather forecasts now and through the weekend. Bay area TV stations, online sources and KSRO radio are great sources.
- Keep a "go bag" packed of essentials so you can evacuate safely and quickly if necessary.
- Heed all evacuations orders immediately...waiting has bad outcomes.
- Do not use powered equipment in or near vegetation.
- High temperatures this weekend will also cause heat-related health issues. Stay out of the heat when possible.
Additional sources:
National Weather Service forecast page: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/total_forecast/getprod.php?wfo=mtr&pil=AFD&sid=MTR&version=0&banner=off
Alert Wildfire camera network: http://www.alertwildfire.org/northbay/index.html?v=81e002f
Sonoma County Emergency website: https://socoemergency.org
