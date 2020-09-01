The Rotary Club of Windsor will present a Virtual Candidates Forum on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at 5:30 p.m.
Due to the level of uncertainty caused by the recent fires, the club decided to put off their forum until then.
“All current registrations have been kept,” said the Rotary in a statement. “So, if you registered previously, you are still registered! We have tried to contact all current registrants, but it is possible you did not receive the email. If you haven't registered, this is your chance to jump in.”
The forum will feature the four Windsor mayoral candidates as well as the two District 3 candidates up for election in November. Candidates will introduce themselves and answer questions. Due to the present pandemic circumstances, the forum will be held online via Zoom.
The forum will be moderated by past Rotary president and past Windsor town councilmember, Maureen Merrill.
“We are looking forward to hearing from the candidates, learning about their views on the issues that are important to our community, and all that they have to offer the beautiful town of Windsor,” said the club.
Registration is required, and registrations will end a day or two prior to the event. Register online at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ndkKvm0lQYSNwY08pceMJg.
