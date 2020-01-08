Due to the Kincaid Fire, the Healdsburg Barn Dance slated for Oct. 26, 2019 was cancelled and rescheduled for Feb. 29, 2020, from 5 to 10:30 pm at Shone Farm in Forestville.
This year’s theme is “Leap into the Roaring 20's!”All proceeds from ticket sales and auctions benefit the Healdsburg Fair and student collegiate scholarships.
Your hosts for the evening will be the Fair Board Directors along with local 4-H and Future Farmer’s of America (FFA) students. They’ve rounded up the best local talent, with the directors themselves cooking up delicious appetizers and New York Strip steak with all the fixings.
An all-star line-up of award winning wines from local Dry Creek Valley, Alexander Valley and Russian River Valley will be available at the no-host bar. Silent and live auctions will feature local merchandise and gift certificates from business and community partners. Enjoy live music and dancing with local country music star, McKenna Faith. Must be 21 or older to attend.
“Most residents know and experience the Healdsburg Parade but few really know what the heart and soul of this little country fair and it's impact on our community,” said Emily McCutchan, Healdsburg Barn Dance Promotions Chair. “The Healdsburg Fair is a community event that remains constant over the years because of local support, which is what this fund raiser is all about. All of the proceeds from this fundraiser benefits student college scholarships and fair expenses.”
Why is it called the "Healdsburg Fair" if both Windsor and Healdsburg students qualify to participate? When this fair started over 70 years ago there was only one school district for residents in the communities of Healdsburg and Windsor. This is why it's called the Healdsburg Fair, but encompasses both student communities.
Tickets are now on sale now at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4317899. Guests may purchase either General Seating or VIP Tables.
General Seating tickets are $55 per person. Includes admission to the live music, auctions, appetizers and buffet dinner with open seating. General seating tickets are also available at Fincher's Auto in Healdsburg.
VIP Tablesfor 8 persons are $700. Includes admission for eight persons, specialty appetizers, two bottles of select wine per table, priority access to the buffet, and a reserved VIP table. Purchase VIP tables directly by contacting Kelley Parsons at tomatokp@sonic.net.
Spread the word, invite friends and family and support local student programs by purchasing tickets today. Not able to attend, but interested in supporting the Healdsburg Fair and student scholarships? Donations are being sought for the silent and live auctions and monetary donations are always welcome. Non-profit ID #51-0158210.
The Healdsburg Future Farmer’s Country Fair is a traditional small town event. The fair is organized and supported by the volunteer efforts of its board of directors and community members interested in its youth and agriculture. The Healdsburg Fair is one of the longest running events in Healdsburg and is one of the only non-profit fairs in the state. 2020 will mark the 71st Healdsburg Future Farmers Country Fair.
For more information, contact Kelley Parsons, 707-953-4228 tomatokp@sonic.net.
The Healdsburg Future Farmers Country Fair Barn Dance and Dinner takes place Feb. 29, 2020. The HFFCF Fair takes place May 21 to 23, 2020.
-Submitted by Emily McCutchan, Healdsburg Barn Dance Promotions Chair
