Following the board of trustees’ approval at a special board meeting on July 27, Windsor Unified School District Superintendent Jeremy Decker sent out a letter detailing the decision made about re-opening of schools and a revised calendar for the 2020-21 school year.
“The primary purpose of the revision was to allow for additional time for training and collaboration among our teachers and support staff,” said Decker in the letter.
According to the letter, the revised calendar fulfills the needs of the district by delaying the start of school by two days to allow time for additional professional development days before the start of the school year; adds four additional days to teachers’ schedules to allow for additional professional learning and collaboration time, takes two days of “Weather Emergency Week” (April 1 and 2) to balance against the later start, and maintain 180 student contact/instruction days; and finally it codifies that distance learning will continue for six weeks, at least through Friday, Sept. 25 to allow as much time as possible to plan for any transitions.
“You will hear more about preparing for the new school year from your child’s teachers and principal in the coming weeks,” said Decker in the letter. “You can also expect ongoing communication from the district level. We will continue to keep you informed regularly on behalf of WUSD and the Board of Trustees as we respond to these unprecedented conditions for opening the school year, and want to assure you that we are fully engaged in preparation to provide the most robust distance learning experience possible.”
According to the adjusted calendar, the first day of school is Aug. 17 and the last day of school will be June 4, 2021.
Promotions and graduations will take place as follows:
- North Bay Met and Windsor Oaks: June 3, 2021 at 5:30 p.m.
- Windsor Middle School: June 4, 2021 at noon
- Cali Calmecac Language academy: June 4, 2021 at 6:30 p.m.
- Windsor High School: June 5 at 5 p.m.
Of course, these dates and times are dependent on the events being able to occur in person.
Oct. 16 will be a professional development day for teachers, with no school for students.
Thanksgiving break will run Nov. 23 to Nov. 27 and winter break will run from Dec. 21 until Jan. 4.
Spring break is scheduled from March 22 to March 26, with the following three days, March 29 to March 31 set aside as emergency make-up days. If the days have not been used, the spring break will run from March 22 until April 1.
The full text of the letter and a link to the calendar in English and Spanish can be found at https://www.wusd.org/article/277128?org=windsor-unified-school-district.
