Rosa Reynoza, a town council candidate for the last two elections, has thrown her hat in the ring for the 2020 election, announcing she intends to seek the office of mayor in the first at-large mayoral election in Windsor.
Reynoza released the following statement about her candidacy:
“Following weeks of family discussion and self-reflection, I have decided to run for the office of mayor of the Town of Windsor.
“The November 2020 election will be the first of its kind for Windsor. The council structure will shift from a five-member ‘at-large’ council to a council made up of members residing in each of four districts, with a separate, at-large, voter-elected mayor.
“Our current council decided that for the 2020 election, the District 3 council seat (mid-E/SE Windsor) and the mayor’s seat will be voted on, with an election for the balance of districts (1,2,4) to be held in November of 2022. The terms of office will be four years for council members and two years for the mayoral position.
“Since I currently reside in District 1(NW Windsor) and very much want to serve and represent our town in a formal capacity, I will be running for mayor in the 2020 election.
“It’s important for you to be aware that the mayor’s vote will carry the same weight as that of the other four elected council members. The mayor will not, and should not, have any more authority, influence, or power than any other council member.
“My priorities are based on what I have heard from the people of Windsor, during my extensive contact with community groups and residents. I believe that what the people of Windsor most want are: housing security, a safe Windsor and a family-friendly town. One of my main goals will be to review the town’s finances to bring the general fund back above 30%. Long term, we need to be a financially conservative town. My vision is to create a vibrant community by supporting local businesses and creating a healthy balance between tourism and family.
“I would be extremely honored to represent you as the first elected mayor of Windsor. Dominic Foppoli, Esther Lemus and Sam Salmon each have two more years remaining on their terms and, as a first time newly elected official, I will contribute a fresh and diverse perspective to this team.”
Reynoza joins current mayor Dominic Foppoli as the second declared candidate for 2020.
-Heather Bailey
