Smoke in the air
Photo courtesy Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office

On Aug. 21 at around 6 p.m. several fires sprung up along Highway 101 near the Shiloh Road exit in Windsor. Both directions of the freeway were closed at 6:15 p.m. The fire was contained in about an hour and the freeway was reopened by 8:10 p.m., according the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sonoma County Fire District, the cause of the fires is unknown but at one point their were eight separate blazes. They have asked the public to contact them if anyone saw a vehicle having trouble or dragging a tow chain, at 707-838-1170. 

