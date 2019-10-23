Spooky stones—The Kindness and Inspiration Garden installed by local Girl Scouts has gotten a Halloween makeover just in time for the holiday. On Nov. 4, 2018 Girl Scout Troop 11302 donated a Kindness and Inspiration Garden to the Town of Windsor as part of their Cadette aMAZE Journey. The inspirational messages from the original installation are now joined by bright pumpkin orange stones featuring both inspirational and spooky messages for the season. Photos Jennifer Wall   

