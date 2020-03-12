According to a statement from the Sonoma County Regional Parks Foundation, a recent collaboration between between Rotary clubs in southern and northern California, Rotary District 5130 and the Rotary Club of Windsor allowed for the presentation of a check for $14,686 to carry out fire restoration work at Foothill Regional Park in Windsor.
The funds were raised by the Rotary Club of Coronado, California, which hosted a fashion show fundraiser to help Windsor with fire recovery.
“We are pleased to contribute this substantial support to the Sonoma County Regional Parks Foundation, which is raising funds to restore Foothill Regional Park,” said Kathy Flamson, District Governor for Rotary District 5130, which covers 47 Rotary Clubs from Petaluma to Crescent City. “We are grateful to the Rotary Club of Coronado for recognizing that our community had significant needs following the Kincade Fire, and for dedicating their time and efforts to a fashion show fundraiser on our behalf.”
Maureen Merrill, President of the Rotary Club of Windsor, recommended the local park as the recipient of the fundraising effort. “Foothill is such an integral part of the Windsor community, and we knew the park sustained extensive damage from the Kincade Fire. Our Rotary Club has even organized hiking and dog walks there. Foothill seemed like a natural beneficiary for a fire recovery contribution.”
Over 90% of Foothill Regional Park was burned during the Kincade Fire, which damaged trails, foot bridges, a 35-foot bridge in the backcountry section of the park, signage and fences. Half of the park and trails still remains closed due to fire damage.
Sonoma County Regional Parks will be applying “climate adaptive” strategies as it repairs the park infrastructure, for example, by replacing wooden footbridges with rock slabs, or plastic culverts with metal. Regional Parks already has eight rock slabs on order to replace the wooden footbridges destroyed last fall. These replacement structures are designed to withstand future fires, both wildfires and controlled burns.
The Rotary funds were contributed to the nonprofit Sonoma County Regional Parks Foundation, which raises funds for programs and parks throughout the Sonoma County Regional Parks system. The Parks Foundation has placed the funds in a restricted account specifically to benefit Foothill Regional Park.
“We are very grateful to the Rotary Clubs of Coronado and Windsor and Rotary District 5130 for this generous donation,” said Melissa Kelley, executive director of the nonprofit Sonoma County Regional Parks Foundation in a statement. “Combined with contributions from dozens of local residents, these funds are helping Regional Parks make substantial repairs at Foothill. The Parks Foundation will continue to raise money throughout this year to restore this popular park.”
In addition to repairing trails, bridges, signage and culverts, Regional Parks is using this park restoration opportunity to improve natural habitat and create an accessible picnic area at Pond C. Other park improvements include a plan to install grazing infrastructure, such as troughs and water pipes, to support sheep grazing and construction of a shaded fuel break at the western boundary of the park. Both of these efforts are designed to reduce fire fuels.
