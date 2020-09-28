The Windsor Educational (WE) Foundation will be holding its 16th annual Scarecrow Days from Oct. 17 to Oct. 31.
The annual fundraiser brings in funds for the foundation, which in turn funnels that money back into Windsor schools. This year the theme is “scarecrow mask-urade.”
Scarecrows will be displayed in the sycamore grove on the Windsor Town Green through Oct. 31.
Scarecrows must be mounted on seven-foot wooden tree stakes, and the maximum scarecrow height is six feet. The arms can be fixed or flexed. Clothing and accessories must be in good taste and scarecrow character must be child-focused. Materials should be durable for wind and rain; do not a use glue that dissolves when wet. Participants are responsible for decorating and assembling scarecrows with their own materials.
Entries can be from school groups (classroom, department or program) or non-school groups and families.
Installation will take place Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, with locations and times assigned to follow social distancing guidelines. Participants are responsible for removal of their scarecrows and all debris and props by 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1. The sponsors and town of Windsor are not responsible for lost, stolen or damaged items used in the event.
You can sign up online by going to https://windsorwe.org/events/windsor-scarecrow-days/ and submitting it to Karen Alves by 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15. If you have any questions, contact Karen Alves at 707-328-9719 or sums@pacbell.net.
All teams must complete a description of their scarecrow plan below. Please pay close attention to the community standards of good taste in the entry rules.
