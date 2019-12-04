The Windsor Residents Firefighters Appreciation Fund has raised over $10,000, making it convertible to a permanent endowment at the Santa Rosa Junior College Foundation. The fund will provide scholarship assistance to SRJC students who are enrolled in the Fire Technology Program at the SRJC Public Safety Training Center in Windsor, which is responsible for most local fire fighter training.
The fund was organized in the wake of the Kincade Fire by local residents Denise and Bill Dixon, who wanted to show appreciation for the work of local fire fighters. Tax-exempt donations to the Windsor Residents Firefighters Appreciation Fund may be made in three ways: (1) Send a check payable to the SRJC Foundation for the Windsor Residents Firefighters Appreciation Fund to: SRJC Foundation, 1501 Mendocino Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA 95401; (2) online donations at: santarosa.edu/foundation. Click on donate button, in donation category drop-down menu select other, type in Windsor Residents Firefighter Appreciation Fund; or (3) make a deposit at Exchange Bank into the Windsor Thanks account.
-Heather Bailey
