Modeling data from the Imperial College of London reveals that Sonoma County’s shelter in place order is significantly flattening the curve of COVID-19, and reducing the mortality rate for those over the age of 65. In doing so, the curve is also being stretched out, meaning the surge in cases will likely occur in about 60 days, requiring about 1,500 hospital beds.
Without a shelter in place order, Sonoma County Public Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said a surge in cases would have peaked much sooner rather than later, and would have required over 9,000 hospital beds, putting a strain on the county’s health care capacity.
The model from the Imperial College of London suggests that the greatest number of hospitalizations will come from individuals between the ages of 18 and 64.
The new data is based on an R0 (pronounced “R naught”) model, the reproduction or rate of spread of the virus, of 2.5. In other words, there are an assumed additional 2.5 infections from each COVID-19 case.
Data was also calculated based on a reproduction rate of three infections per case, although Mase said the 2.5 infection rate is probably the more likely scenario.
“There were some assumptions made. The first assumption is an estimate number of the number of likely new infections resulting in one case,” Mase explained during an April 2 county virtual press conference. “Studies show that the ‘R Naught’ is likely between two or three … We also looked at three age groups, the less than 18-year-old population, the 18 to 64-year-old population and those who are 65 and older. Other assumptions made are the number of people who have COVID-19 who would require hospitalization and the case fatality rate.”
What that means, is the proportion of people who have died from the virus among the total persons diagnosed.
“These proportions come from published data,” Mase said. “The other assumptions that are made are about symptomatic infections — we’ve assumed that two-thirds of infected patients develop symptoms, the other one-third are asymptomatic and that symptomatic patients are 50% more infectious than asymptomatic.”
In terms of demographic assumptions for the data, the assumption is that 70% of the county population is urban and that the remainder is rural, with the same age distribution that is the same proportionally in urban and rural settings and that the rate of infection for rural settings is three-fourths that of urban settings.
She said there is also the assumption that the shelter in place coincides with the first death in the county and that the shelter order would be successful in cutting the rate of infection by half.
With that in mind, Mase explained the graph of data results.
The timeframe of the data starts at about day 50, in other words, we are about 50 days into the 2.5 infections per case model.
Three different age groups are represented on the graph, under 18, 18 to 64 and 65 or older.
Based on the data and the assumptions used, with the shelter in place, cases will peak about 60 days from April 2 with the need of 1,500 hospital beds.
Data results also show what would’ve happened with the surge in cases had there been no shelter in place order, and the difference is staggering. Instead of flattening, the curve spikes and a larger amount of cases occurs over a shorter period of time.
While the surge would occur earlier, it would require 9,000 hospital beds for patients.
“We are seeing that putting the shelter in place order earlier in terms of the number of cases leads to be more effective in flattening the curve,” Mase pointed out. “We are better off than places where they started (a shelter in place) later.”
If the shelter order hadn’t been implemented it is estimated that the mortality rate for those over 65 would be at 0.8%, however, the fatality rate is currently approximated to be 0.25%, although this age group will be the hardest hit.
What happens if the shelter order is lifted?
Mase cautioned that a secondary wave of cases could hit if the shelter in place is lifted without additional mitigation measures in place.
“Additional mitigation measures would mean things like our parks closures, the closures of our schools, the intensive contact tracing around cases to find new cases and isolation of cases. The ultimate mitigation measure would be a vaccine,” Mase explained. “If we lift the shelter in place we will see this blip of about 1,500 hospitalizations and a downward trend up until about one year.”
In other words, the data shows that without any interventions such as a vaccine or case tracing, even if the shelter in place is lifted after the pandemic surge in 60 days, there would be a resurgence in cases the following year.
“Such a resurgence in the following year would require 3,000 hospital beds,” according to a preliminary modeling key messages report issued by the county the day following the press conference, April 3.
Mase said the implication here however, is not that we need extended shelter in place, but rather that the county needs additional mitigation measures.
Next steps
She said the county will continue to share additional information with the community even when it is preliminary and that this was just the first phase of the modeling project. The county will continue to get more data for future phases of modeling from Imperial College to further inform intervention practices, according to the key messages report from the county.
The next steps are to create more models to see how the curve could be flattened with the following measures and to work towards a gradual and staged shelter order lift, which could start with businesses and end with schools.
Mitigation measures
• Increase testing to find secondary cases, contact tracing, strict isolation of cases and strict quarantine of contacts.
• Look at mask guidelines for health care workers, first responders and for the general population (since the time of this press conference on April 2, Mase and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have made the recommendation for people to wear masks when going out in public).
When would shelter restrictions be lifted?
Mase said the answer to this question will depend on the county’s mitigation strategies and how effective they are.
“For example, intensive case isolation, contact tracing to find secondary cases and isolate them and following contacts closely to find out if they are symptomatic as quickly as possible so that we can diagnose, as well as some of the other mitigation strategies,” Mase said.
She said they have asked the modeling team to take these mitigation strategies that the county is starting to help see how those measures would impact flattening the curve.
“My answer is that we are going to know more soon from our modeling data.”
