A vegetation fire was reported on Shiloh Canyon Road at 3:10 p.m. on the Sonoma County alert system (nixle). The fire has since been contained.
The fire was in the 6300 block of the road east of Windsor. Limited evacuations had been reported, though the latest from the county states there is no further threat to the neighborhood.
