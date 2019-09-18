Santa Rosa Junior College’s (SRJC) Shone Farm will hold its annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The farm is located at 7450 Steve Olson Lane in Forestville.
Shone Farm welcomes the community to experience the garden during harvest season. SRJC’s Agriculture and Natural Resources Department students and instructors will lead activities and present an abundance of food. This event includes free admission and parking. No dogs, except assistance dogs, are permitted.
A farm stand will highlight Shone Farm produce, wine and olive oil. Bulk oil will be available for purchase, so bring your own bottle. Enjoy lunch featuring Shone-grown ingredients, wood-fired pizzas made by the SRJC Culinary Café, tacos and burritos from Lola’s Market and chili from Food for Thought.
Farm activities include:
• children’s activities
• hay bale rides
• pumpkin, apple, tomato and strawberry picking
• apple pressing
• rotten fruit slingshots
• composting lessons
For more than four decades, Shone Farm has been a field laboratory and teaching resource for SRJC’s Agriculture and Natural Resources students. They benefit from direct, hands-on experience as they learn about natural resource management and conservation, sustainable agriculture, winemaking, viticulture and animal health and livestock management. More information about the Fall Festival is available at shonefarm.santarosa.edu/farm-program-updates and at facebook.com/SRJCShone Farm.
— Submitted by Lynn Ellerbrock
Santa Rosa Junior College
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.