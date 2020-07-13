A small fire broke out on the northbound side of Highway 101, between the Airport Boulevard and Shiloh Road exits on Sunday, July 12 around 5 p.m. The fire burned a patch of grass along the roadside and encroached into an adjoining vineyard. The fire was under control in about 25 minutes and fully cleaned up in another 30 minutes.
Small Shiloh blaze
- By Heather Bailey, Times Editor, heather@sonomawest.com
