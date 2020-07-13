Shiloh Road Highway 101 fire Windsor
Photo courtesy Facebook

A small fire broke out on the northbound side of Highway 101, between the Airport Boulevard and Shiloh Road exits on Sunday, July 12 around 5 p.m. The fire burned a patch of grass along the roadside and encroached into an adjoining vineyard. The fire was under control in about 25 minutes and fully cleaned up in another 30 minutes.

