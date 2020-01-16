Tree tidying—Work has begun on bringing the SMART (Sonoma Marin Area Rail Transit) train to Windsor, and the tracks and junctions are being cleared of trees, brush and debris. Locals have expressed concern on social media about the removal of some of the trees. The SMART train is expected to come to Windsor in late 2021 or early 2022. The extension to Windsor is projected to cost $65 million, including an adjacent bike path. Photos Heather Bailey
