The Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit District and its board of directors are in the process of analyzing several strategies to reduce expenses that will have a direct impact on train service. As a part of this process, we are seeking valuable input from the communities we serve in Sonoma and Marin counties, in the form of a short survey.
The information gathered through the survey will be presented to the board of directors during a public meeting and used to inform the difficult process of making budgetary cuts.
Some of the budget reductions the Board of Directors is considering include:
- Eliminating all weekend service
- Reducing the level of weekday service
- Suspending free onboard WiFi service
Through this survey, SMART hopes to receive input from a broad range of transit riders and community members. The survey can be found at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/7GSMARTsurvey
Please help us by sharing the survey link with your readers and listeners. The survey will be open from May 11 through May 17.
Measure I, the proposed sales tax revenue extension on the March ballot, would have enabled SMART to lower its debt interest payments by $12 million annually, allowing SMART to use these funds to maintain current service levels. Although the majority of voters (52% in Sonoma and 56% in Marin) approved Measure I, it unfortunately did not receive the two-thirds majority needed to pass. Additionally, the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis, now require that SMART take further steps to bring its budget into balance.
If you have any questions or would like more information about this survey, please email info@SonomaMarinTrain.org
-Submitted by Julia Gonzalez, Communications and Marketing Manager, SMART
