Through April 5, homes around Windsor will take part in a “social distance” egg hunt. Based on the recent national trend of a virtual “bear hunt” wherein people put teddy bears in the their front windows for children to spot as they walk by in neighborhoods during shut downs. With local egg hunts being cancelled left and right, the virtual version is based on a similar concept. Local homes are encouraged to create artwork eggs of any sort and place them in their windows for kids to spot.
— Heather Bailey
(0) comments
