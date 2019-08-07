We received a question regarding the planned removal of a specific tree — a blue oak — on the questioner’s cul-de-sac. The questioner called the project manager and received an answer regarding the specific tree, but that led us to wonder about the rules in Windsor are regarding trees, their care and protection and their removal.
The Tree Technical Manual, a voluminous 41-page document, was created in 2003, in order to support Zoning Ordinance 27.36 for tree preservation and protection and to establish procedures and standards for the preservation, protection and maintenance of trees within the town.
Trees falling within this regulation include “protected” trees, street trees and trees on publically owned property and “designated trees,” which are trees that have been designated as having special status by the town council. Designated tress can be on public or private property.
Protected trees include any of the following native oak trees with a trunk diameter of six inch or greater: Black Oak (Quercus kelloggii), Valley Oak (Quercus lobata), Blue Oak (Quercus douglasii), Interior Live Oak (Quercus wislizenii), Coast Live Oak (Quercus agrifolia) Oracle Oak (Quercus x morehus), Oregon Oak (Quercus garryana) and Chase Oak (Quercus x chaseii).
In addition, two additional species fall under protected status, the California Buckeye (Aesculus californica) with a six inches or greater trunk diameter and the California Bay (Umbellularia californica) with a trunk diameter of twelve inches or greater.
For all tree species, trunk diameter is measured at a height of 4.5 feet from surrounding grade. Multiple trunk trees must possess at least one trunk with the above diameter (based on species) to be considered protected. (Smaller trees may also be protected under special circumstances. On projects where Planning Commission/Town Council approval is not required, determination will be made at the direction of the Planning Director.)
Also included in the protected list are heritage or landmark trees as identified by council resolution; significant groves or stands of trees (on projects where Planning Commission/Town Council approval is not required, determination will be at the direction of the Planning Director); mature trees located on a parcel of one acre or more (smaller trees may also be protected under special circumstances. On projects where Planning Commission/Town Council approval is not required, determination will be at the direction of the Planning Director); and any tree required, to be planted or preserved, as environmental mitigation for a discretionary permit.
The tree technical manual provides painstaking instruction on the process for potentially removing a tree or trees, and also provides requirements on caring for trees during construction projects, preparation of a tree protections and preservations plan for a given project and how to appraise the replacement cost and/or monetary value of a tree.
There is also a detailed explanation of removal and replacement rules and policies, a list of criteria to determine if a tree constitutes a hazard as well as a glossary of terms.
The Town of Windsor has a section of its website dedicated to trees in the town, and more information, plus the tree technical manual and a tree removal permit application, can be found at https://www.townofwindsor.com/388/Tree-Protection.
Is there something you’ve been wondering about Windsor — something about local politics, local people or even local history — that would make a good news story? We want to hear from you. SoCurious? — a new project from Sonoma West Publishers and The Windsor Times — invites you to be a part of the local news reporting process. The idea is simple: You ask a question, and we track down the answer. For more information or to submit a question, go tohttp://www.sonomawest.com/the_windsor_times/hearken/
