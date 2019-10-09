Many Sonoma County property owners utilized the Government-Sponsored Debris Removal Program to clear debris after the devastating Sonoma Complex Fires. The program was administered and paid for by FEMA and CalOES. The county has received CalOES and FEMA’s costs associated with each property’s debris removal, and is obligated to ensure there is no duplication of benefits and make reasonable efforts to collect available private insurance proceeds from participating property owners.
The county has invoiced insurance companies and provided the information to the property owners, and begun collecting insurance funds for debris removal on behalf of FEMA and CalOES.
It is important to note that if insurance debris removal proceeds are less than the cost of debris removal, property owners are not responsible for the difference. Property owners may reduce the amount owed by submitting documentation for a range of additional private debris removal expenses and other circumstances related to rebuilding or buying a replacement home.
“Clearing over 1.4 million tons of debris was the first herculean step we took towards helping our community rebuild from the fires,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman David Rabbitt in a statement. “As part of our commitment to expediting this clean up, we agreed to act as a pass-through agency to collect identified debris removal funds from insurance companies on behalf of CalOES and FEMA. Our county is prepared to work with individual property owners and insurance companies to help with this final step in the debris collection process.”
Since every insurance policy is unique, property owners are encouraged to contact their insurance company to determine what debris-related proceeds are available in their policy. Detailed information about the Debris Insurance Collection Process, is available at www.sonomacountyrecovers.org/debris-removal/.
Affected property owners who have questions can contact the Office of Recovery & Resiliency at 707-565-1222, or email recoveryinfo@sonoma-county.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.