Vote by Mail voters who are registered with No Party Preference will be receiving postcards in the mail from the Registrar of Voters Office in the coming days. The postcard requires action on behalf of the voter, if they wish to receive a ballot containing Presidential candidates, and will include instructions for completion and return of the postcard.
The deadline to return the postcard to the Registrar of Voters is Dec. 31, 2019 in order to receive the desired ballot. The Registrar of Voters wants voters to be on the lookout for the fold-over postcard.
Polling place voters registered as No Party Preference will receive an informational postcard that will look similar, but will not require the voter to complete and return the card to the Registrar of Voters, but rather to be aware they will have options at the polling place on Election Day.
Voters should be aware that some voters may have unknowingly had their party registration changed to No Party Preference while conducting a transaction at the DMV, as part of the automatic voter registration process implemented in a 2018 statewide rollout. It is believed that some voters may have bypassed the party preference question, which in turn would default their party to No Party Preference.
Because of this, County Clerk Deva Marie Proto urges voters to check their voter registration status in advance of the March 3, 2020 Presidential Primary Election. Voters can check their status at the California Secretary of State’s website http://www.voterstatus.sos.ca.gov/. Voters have a chance to verify or update their information after entering their name, California driver license or identification card number, last four digits of their social security number and date of birth. Voters wishing to update their information must re-register to vote, and can do so on the same website. The deadline to register or re-register is Feb. 17, 2020.
The California Secretary of State also offers other online resources. Voters wishing to know more about how to vote for president in the State of California can find information at http://www.howtovoteforpresident.sos.ca.gov/.
From this website, voters who have researched their voter status can find information on how to vote for president specific to their party preference.
Voters wishing to verify information they are reading or hearing about the upcoming election have another resource, also offered by the Secretary of State, which is called Vote-Sure. This resource from the Secretary of State’s Office allows voters to review frequently asked questions, get early voting information, find out about voting in California, and other valuable information, and also offers voters the ability to report misinformation to the Secretary of State. Visit http://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/vote-sure/ to find out more.
For more information about voter registration or other election matters, contact the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Office, 435 Fiscal Drive, Santa Rosa, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or telephone 707-565-6800 or 1-800-750-VOTE toll free.
-Submitted by Wendy Hudson, Chief Deputy Registrar of Voters
