Shelter in place order

Sonoma County health officer Sundari Mase issued a health order directing residents to shelter in place for three weeks, starting at midnight on Wednesday, March 18.

Sonoma County health officer Sundari Mase has issued a health order directing residents to shelter in place effective at midnight (12 a.m.) on Wednesday, March 18. This health order will be in place for three weeks until April 7. The health order limits activity, travel and business functions to only the most basic and essential needs.

This recent order comes after the county identified two additional cases of local transmission from coronavirus (COVID-19) yesterday, and two cases over the past weekend.

All individuals currently living within the county are ordered to shelter at their homes. To the extent individuals are using shared or outdoor spaces, they must at all times as reasonably possible maintain social distancing of at least six feet from any other person when they are outside their residence.

The guidance comes after substantial input from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), and from international health experts.

Social distancing is scientifically proven to be one of the most effective methods to slow the transmission of communicable disease, such as COVID-19.

“In light of the recent cases of local transmission of COVID-19 in the county, we are taking proactive action to curtail the spread of the virus,” said Mase.

Take precautions

“We urge our residents not to panic; however, please take this order seriously, as COVID-19 is a real threat to our community at this time. Please adhere to the social distancing of six feet from another person, as well as continue to maintain good hygiene practices.”

Remember:

  • Keep a distance of at least six feet away from another person
  • Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
  • Refrain from touching your face
  • Use hand sanitizer
  • Cover coughs or sneezes (into the sleeve or elbow, not hands)
  • Regularly clean high-touch surfaces,
  • Do not shake hands

Order in response to spread of virus

This order was issued in response to the six cases of COVID-19 in the county, as well as at least 258 confirmed cases and at least three deaths in the seven Bay Area jurisdictions, which also jointly issued similar health orders yesterday.

This health order also comes in response to the significant and increasing number of suspected cases of community transmission and likely further significant increases in transmission. The order defines essential activities as “necessary for the health and safety for individuals and their families.”

What are essential businesses?

Essential businesses are those that provide food, shelter, social services and homeless services and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or otherwise needy individuals; fresh and non-perishable food retailers (including convenience stores); pharmacies; child care facilities; gas stations; banks; laundry businesses and services necessary for maintaining the safety, sanitation and essential operation of a residence.

Health care operations are also essential businesses and include hospitals, long-term care facilities, clinics, dentists, pharmacies, licensed cannabis businesses, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, other healthcare facilities, healthcare suppliers, home health care services providers, mental health providers, or any related and/or ancillary health care services.

Health care operations also include veterinary care and all health care services provided to animals. Fitness centers, exercise gyms and similar facilities are not considered essential services. Licensed cannabis retail facilities/dispensaries shall operate only for the purpose of providing medical cannabis and only via curbside pickup or delivery.

Essential businesses also include: agriculture, food and beverage cultivation, processing and distribution, including but not limited to farming, ranching, fishing, dairies, creameries, wineries and breweries in order to preserve inventory and production (not for retail business).

In addition, health care, law and safety, and essential government functions will continue under the recommended action.

Campgrounds, hotels and motels are considered shelters and therefore an essential service and will remain open.

Newspapers, television, radio, and other media services are also considered essential businesses.

The goal is to limit groups congregating together in a way that could further spread the coronavirus.

This order comes two days after Governor Gavin Newsom ordered adults, age 65 and older, to remain at home.

Violators will be punished

The violation of any provision of this Order constitutes an imminent threat to public health and will be enforced by law enforcement.

Stay tuned

The county’s health officer will continue to assess the quickly evolving situation and may modify or extend this order or issue additional orders, related to COVID-19.

For the latest information about the coronavirus in Sonoma County and advice from health experts on prevention and care, visit SoCoEmergency.org, call 2-1-1, or text your zip code to 898-211.

Updates and videos are also on the County of Sonoma Facebook page and Twitter feed @countyofsonoma.

Tags

Full list of essential businesses

From the full text of the order of the Health Officer of the County of Sonoma No. C19-03.

  • Health care operations and essential infrastructure; 
  • Grocery stores, certified farmers’ markets, farm and produce stands, supermarkets, food banks, convenience stores, and other establishments engaged in the retail sale of canned food, dry goods, fresh fruits and vegetables, pet food and supply, fresh meats, fish, and poultry, and any other household consumer products (such as cleaning and personal care products). This includes stores that sell groceries and also sell other non­-grocery products, and products necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation and essential operation of residences. Farmers markets shall comply with CDPH guidance regarding retail food, beverage, and other related service venues issued March 16, 2020.
  • Agriculture, food and beverage cultivation, processing and distribution, including but not limited to farming, ranching, fishing, dairies, creameries, wineries and breweries in order to preserve inventory and production (not for retail business);
  • Businesses that are necessary to supply agriculture, food, and beverage cultivation, processing, and distribution;
  • Businesses that provide food, shelter and social services and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or otherwise needy individuals;
  • Newspapers, television, radio, and other media services;
  • Gas stations and auto-supply, auto-repair and related facilities;
  • Banks and related financial institutions;
  • Hardware stores;
  • Plumbers, electricians, exterminators and other service providers who provide services that are necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation and essential operation of residences, essential activities and essential businesses;
  • Businesses providing mailing and shipping services, including post office boxes;
  • Educational institutions,  including public and private K-12 schools, colleges and universities-for purposes of facilitating distance learning or performing essential functions, provided that social distancing of six-feet per person is maintained to the greatest extent possible;
  • Laundromats, dry cleaners and laundry service providers;
  • Restaurants and other facilities that prepare and serve food, but only for drive-thru, delivery or takeout. Schools and other entities that typically provide free food services to students or members of the public may continue to do so under this order on the condition that the food is provided to students or members of the public on a pick-up and take-away basis only. Schools and other entities that provide food services under this exemption shall not permit the food to be eaten at the site where it is provided or at any other gathering site. Food trucks shall comply with CDPH guidance regarding retail food, beverage and other related service venues, issued March 16, 2020;
  • Businesses that supply products needed for people to work from home;
  • Businesses that supply other essential businesses with the support or supplies necessary to operate;
  • Businesses that ship or deliver groceries, food, goods or services directly to residences;
  • Airlines, taxis and other private transportation providers providing transportation services necessary for essential activities and other purposes expressly authorized in this order;
  • Home-based care for seniors, adults, or children;
  • Residential facilities and shelters for seniors, adults, and children;
  • Professional services, such as legal or accounting services, when necessary to assist in compliance with legally mandated activities;
  • Childcare facilities providing services that enable employees exempted in this order to work as permitted.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.