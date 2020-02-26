Sonoma County California Poets in the Schools will select a young person who has achieved excellence in poetry, as Sonoma County Youth Poet Laureate (YPL) allowing them to be a leader for the county in raising the profile of poetry and developing its audience.
Student interested in applying should be between the ages of 13 and 19 and must be a county resident who expects to remain in the county between May of 2020 and May of 2021.
They should also have demonstrated their commitment to literary arts and community engagement through participation in volunteer and community service, clubs, after school activities and extra academic activities.
The Youth Poet Laureate will serve a one year term and is expected to participate in at least four public functions. The YPL will receive a $500 stipend and a publishing contract for a chapbook of their work, or an anthology that includes their work and that of other finalists.
A grant to support this program has already been obtained from the Bill Graham foundation. California Poets in the Schools will administer this program as a regional partner of Urban Word.
Nominations may come from any organization or individual. The application (available at https://www.californiapoets.org/youth-poet-laureate-program) must be submitted by March 13 to californiapoets@gmail.com or, if student has no means to apply online, to California Poets in the Schools - Youth Poet Laureate Submission, PO Box 1328, Santa Rosa, CA 95402
With the application, three of the student’s poems must be submitted, totaling no more than ten pages. For finalists, an adult sponsor will be required to provide a letter of support.
A committee of respected local poets will review applications and choose finalists. Finalists will be asked to attend a judging session so that their ability to present their poems effectively (as well as writing good poems) can be assessed.
The winner will be announced in late April. The inauguration will occur on May 2, from 2 to 4 p.m., in conjunction with a county-wide poetry reading by youth at the Santa Rosa Central Library.
-Submitted by Meg Hamill, Executive Director, California Poets in the Schools
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.