Thousands of emergency kits to be given out for free
The County of Sonoma invites the community to attend Sonoma Ready Day on Sept. 8, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds.
Sonoma Ready Day is a free event offering emergency preparedness resources, demonstrations, short lectures, emergency vehicle displays and tools to educate and empower community members to withstand and recover from disasters. Thanks to a generous $100,000 donation from the Tribal Council of the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, 2,400 free emergency kits will be available to attendees on a first-come, first-served basis.
“Hosting an emergency preparedness fair for Sonoma County has been a dream of mine for a long time,” said District 3 Supervisor Shirlee Zane. “Everyone plays a role in disaster preparedness. Sonoma Ready Day will teach community members how to be more prepared so they can in turn help their neighbors and loved ones during a disaster. We are all in this together.”
“We are happy these free kits can help everyone who needs them. Increasingly, as a consequence of the climate emergency, we must be prepared for disasters that can affect our community,” said Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria Tribal Chairman, Greg Sarris.
The emergency kits are designed to provide two people with essential emergency supplies for three days. This represents the length of time FEMA estimates one may be without basic services, or how long it may take first responders to reach survivors in the event of a disaster.
Sonoma Ready Day will feature resource tables and lectures hosted by first responders, community leaders, health professionals and local and state agencies. Emergency vehicles will be on display, including a visit from Sheriff’s Office helicopter, Henry 1. Admission and parking are free and there will be food trucks on-site for food purchases, in addition to various free activities for kids. Both American Sign Language (ASL) and Spanish language interpreters will be available.
For more information, visit http://SonomaReadyDay.org.
-Submitted by Public Affairs Office, County of Sonoma
