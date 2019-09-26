Beautification — On Saturday, Sept. 21 and Sunday, Sept. 22, a team of community members, parents and staff took part in the Mattie Washburn Elementary Beautification Day. The cornerstone of the event was the creation of a new rock and mulch entranceway to the campus, with the letters MW, for Mattie Washburn spelled out in stone.
Photos Heather Bailey
