There will be two meetings of the Windsor Unified School District Board of Trustees this week, though neither of them on the regular meeting day of Tuesday, to avoid a conflict with Election Day. The first is a bond budget workshop to determine the next expenditures of Measure F money, with the regular school board meeting following up on Thursday.
Bond budget workshop
On Nov. 4 there will be a special meeting/workshop about the bond sales in Windsor. According to the agenda, in 2017 the district sold the first installment of bonds from Measure F which was passed by the voters in November 2016. The district received $22 million and immediately began planning and implementing construction projects based on the priorities previously established by the board.
On March 6, 2018 the board approved several bond budget revisions that were discussed and recommended during a February 2018 study session. A second study session was held Nov. 1, 2018 to discuss increased costs and new capital improvement needs, and several bond budget revisions were approved as a result of that meeting.
Them in December of 2019, the district held a second bond sale and received $25.4 million in bond funds.
Many of the district's construction projects have been completed and there are several projects that will be commencing shortly. Understanding that costs have continued to rise it is clear that the funds available from Measure F are not sufficient to complete all projects being considered, therefore the board will discuss all potential projects and prioritize the District Project List based on available dollars. Budget revisions resulting from this discussion will be brought to the board at a future board meeting.
The full agenda can be found at: https://go.boarddocs.com/ca/windsorusd/Board.nsf/Public
Open session will start at 5:30 p.m. This meeting will be held via Zoom and streamed live to YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTC8qiAOAh8Qd77KSW7c8wA
Any public comment should be sent to jcox@wusd.org by 4 p.m. the day of the meeting.
Regular school board meeting
The regular school board meeting will take place on Thursday, instead of its regular Tuesday, due to Election Day.
Under the discussion section of the agenda, the board will receive its annual update on current district enrollment that includes demographic information. A report will be presented detailing the opening enrollment counts for the current 2020-21 school year. The data for this presentation was derived from the annual October state submission of Information Day data, formerly known as California Educational Data System (CBEDS) enrollment data.
The numbers show continuing dropping enrollment, with the elementary grades being the smallest.
The lone action item for the evening is the approval of new eBooks for the Windsor High School Auto 1 & 2 classes and the Introduction to Mechanics and Advanced Manufacturing classes. During this item, the board will consider approval of: Welding Principles and Practices (2017) by Edward Bohart for the Introduction to Mechanics and Advanced Manufacturing classes and Automotive Technology: Principles, Diagnosis, and Service (2015) by James Halderman for the Auto 1 & Auto 2 classes.
The full agenda can be found at: https://go.boarddocs.com/ca/windsorusd/Board.nsf/Public
Open session will start at 6 p.m. This meeting will be held via Zoom and streamed live to YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTC8qiAOAh8Qd77KSW7c8wA
Public comment should be sent to jcox@wusd.org by 4 p.m. on Thursday.
